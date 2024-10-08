videoDetails

Election Results Update: BJP's big game before counting!

Updated: Oct 08, 2024

Counting of votes for 90 seats will be held today in Haryana elections after which it will be clear whether BJP will score a hat-trick and form the government in the state or Congress will return to power. Experts are also keeping an eye on the alliance. Counting of votes for 90 seats will be held today in Jammu Kashmir elections after which it will be decided whether Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Rahul Gandhi's Congress or BJP will come to power in the valley or not.