Election Results Update: Counting Begins in Haryana and Jammu Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 08:54 AM IST

Haryana Election Results Update: BJP's explosive start. Counting of votes for 90 seats in Haryana elections begins today. It will be clear whether BJP will score a hat-trick and form the government in the state or Congress will return to power. Experts are also keeping an eye on the alliance. Counting of votes for 90 seats in Jammu Kashmir elections has begun, after which it will be decided today whether Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Rahul Gandhi's Congress or BJP will come to power in the valley. Celebrations begin at Congress office.