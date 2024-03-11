videoDetails

Electoral Bonds Update: Supreme Court dismisses SBI's plea for extension

| Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 02:02 PM IST

Electoral Bonds Update: Hearing is going on in the Supreme Court regarding electoral bonds. ASupreme Court has reprimanded SBI. Earlier, Harish Salve argued on behalf of SBI. He said that SBI has stopped issuing new bonds as per the court order. Decoding the electron bond is a complex task. We need more time for this entire process. In order to maintain the confidentiality of the donor, all the data is not available at one place. CJI- You say that the details related to issuing bonds and encashing the bonds are at different places. They will get time to do matches. But what do you need to match? All the SBI branches issuing electoral bonds have sent all the information to the Mumbai branch, so there is no reason for delay in giving it. CJI - It has been more than a month since the decision came. But you did not give information about what you did in the last 26 days? CJI- In view of our interim order, the Election Commission had also informed the court. He is currently in the safe custody of the registry. We will now direct that information to be made public. SBI will also be asked to disclose the information it has received.