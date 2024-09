videoDetails

Electricity at half price for 15 lakh families - Atishi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 04:34 PM IST

Delhi New CM Atishi: Delhi's future CM Atishi has claimed that Delhi gets the cheapest electricity among BJP ruled states. Atishi says that 15 lakh families get electricity at half the price while 37 lakh families get zero electricity bill.