Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2817613https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/elon-musk-makes-huge-prediction-on-canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-2817613.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Elon Musk makes huge prediction on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Elon Musk on Trudeau: Elon Musk has made a big prediction on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted the defeat of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in next year's elections. While reacting to a post in which it was said that Germany's 'socialist government' has fallen. On this Musk had written- "Olaf ist ein naar." This translated into Hindi, 'Olaf is a fool.' Which was for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. On this a user asked for help from Elon Musk.

All Videos

Supreme Court gives verdict on minority status of Aligarh Muslim University
Play Icon04:31
Supreme Court gives verdict on minority status of Aligarh Muslim University
Uproar witnessed in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly
Play Icon24:50
Uproar witnessed in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Sopore
Play Icon01:43
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Sopore
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News
Play Icon04:58
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News
Astrology Today: What does your fortune say on Chhath?
Play Icon08:07
Astrology Today: What does your fortune say on Chhath?

Trending Videos

Supreme Court gives verdict on minority status of Aligarh Muslim University
play icon4:31
Supreme Court gives verdict on minority status of Aligarh Muslim University
Uproar witnessed in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly
play icon24:50
Uproar witnessed in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Sopore
play icon1:43
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Sopore
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News
play icon4:58
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News
Astrology Today: What does your fortune say on Chhath?
play icon8:7
Astrology Today: What does your fortune say on Chhath?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK