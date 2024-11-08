videoDetails

Elon Musk makes huge prediction on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 04:40 PM IST

Elon Musk on Trudeau: Elon Musk has made a big prediction on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted the defeat of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in next year's elections. While reacting to a post in which it was said that Germany's 'socialist government' has fallen. On this Musk had written- "Olaf ist ein naar." This translated into Hindi, 'Olaf is a fool.' Which was for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. On this a user asked for help from Elon Musk.