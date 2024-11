videoDetails

Supreme Court gives verdict on minority status of Aligarh Muslim University

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 04:18 PM IST

Supreme Court on Aligarh Muslim University Minority Status: The Supreme Court has given its verdict on the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). CJI Chandrachud gave the verdict 4-3. The Constitution Bench of seven judges of the Supreme Court rejected the decision given in the Aziz Basha case by 4:3. The decision on whether (AMU) will retain its minority status or not will come later.