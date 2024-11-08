हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
India
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
India
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2817380
https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/2-terrorists-killed-in-encounter-in-sopore-2817380.html
News
Videos
videoDetails
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Sopore
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Nov 08, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us
Sopore- 2 terrorists killed in encounter. Bodies of 2 terrorists recovered. Search operation by army and police continues. Encounter was going on in Sopore since yesterday.
All Videos
04:58
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News
08:07
Astrology Today: What does your fortune say on Chhath?
04:36
DNA: Who is Trump’s ‘James Bond’? Meet Kashyap Patel
12:49
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
45:20
What is CM Yogi’s 'Mission Octopus' for UP Elections?
Trending Videos
4:58
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News
8:7
Astrology Today: What does your fortune say on Chhath?
4:36
DNA: Who is Trump’s ‘James Bond’? Meet Kashyap Patel
12:49
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
45:20
What is CM Yogi’s 'Mission Octopus' for UP Elections?
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies
NEWS ON ONE CLICK