Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2817380https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/2-terrorists-killed-in-encounter-in-sopore-2817380.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Sopore

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Sopore- 2 terrorists killed in encounter. Bodies of 2 terrorists recovered. Search operation by army and police continues. Encounter was going on in Sopore since yesterday.

All Videos

Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News
Play Icon04:58
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News
Astrology Today: What does your fortune say on Chhath?
Play Icon08:07
Astrology Today: What does your fortune say on Chhath?
DNA: Who is Trump’s ‘James Bond’? Meet Kashyap Patel
Play Icon04:36
DNA: Who is Trump’s ‘James Bond’? Meet Kashyap Patel
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
Play Icon12:49
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
What is CM Yogi’s 'Mission Octopus' for UP Elections?
Play Icon45:20
What is CM Yogi’s 'Mission Octopus' for UP Elections?

Trending Videos

Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News
play icon4:58
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News
Astrology Today: What does your fortune say on Chhath?
play icon8:7
Astrology Today: What does your fortune say on Chhath?
DNA: Who is Trump’s ‘James Bond’? Meet Kashyap Patel
play icon4:36
DNA: Who is Trump’s ‘James Bond’? Meet Kashyap Patel
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
play icon12:49
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
What is CM Yogi’s 'Mission Octopus' for UP Elections?
play icon45:20
What is CM Yogi’s 'Mission Octopus' for UP Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK