Emerald Court RWA: All arrangements done ahead of Supertech’s twin towers demolition

Ahead of the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Resident Welfare Association Vice President A Sachar on August 24 informed that all the arrangements have been completed ahead of the demolition. The Supertech’s twin towers will be demolished on August 28.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

