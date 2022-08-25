NewsVideos

Emerald Court RWA: All arrangements done ahead of Supertech’s twin towers demolition

Ahead of the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Resident Welfare Association Vice President A Sachar on August 24 informed that all the arrangements have been completed ahead of the demolition. The Supertech’s twin towers will be demolished on August 28.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:30 PM IST
