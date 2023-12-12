trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698160
"Emotional Moment: Bhajan Lal Sharma Tearful on Rajasthan CM Announcement - Watch the Video"

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Witness a touching moment as Bhajan Lal Sharma is overcome with emotion, shedding tears upon the announcement of his appointment as Rajasthan's Chief Minister. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the raw and heartfelt reactions captured in this emotional video.
VIRAL VIDEO : 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance: Teacher and Students Steal the Spotlight!
Play Icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO : 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance: Teacher and Students Steal the Spotlight!"
Breaking: Bhajan Lal Sharma Is New Chief Minister Of Rajasthan, BIG Surprise
Play Icon0:32
Breaking: Bhajan Lal Sharma Is New Chief Minister Of Rajasthan, BIG Surprise
Excitement Outside BJP Office as Saroj Pandey Appears Joyful
Play Icon2:36
Excitement Outside BJP Office as Saroj Pandey Appears Joyful
VIRAL VIDEO :
Play Icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO :"Malaika Arora Steps in as Security and Fan Face Off"
Watch Top 50 news of the Day | 12 December 2023
Play Icon7:0
Watch Top 50 news of the Day | 12 December 2023

