Encounter between miscreants and police in Ghaziabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Encounter between miscreants and police in Ghaziabad police station area. The miscreants' motorcycle slipped when a suspicious motorcycle was stopped during checking. Chased the miscreants who were running on foot but the miscreants opened fire on the police party. A criminal named Wasim was injured in the retaliatory firing. Another criminal, Qadir, was also arrested by the police. A stolen motorcycle, mobile phone, a pistol, four live cartridges and one spent cartridge were recovered from the miscreants. 7 cases of robbery and theft have been registered against the injured criminal Wasim and 2 cases have been registered against his associate Qadir.

