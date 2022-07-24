NewsVideos

Encounter between police and miscreants in Lucknow, 3 miscreants arrested

In Uttar Pradesh, the police has taken a big action against the miscreants. In the encounter between the Lucknow Police and the miscreants, three miscreants were shot. The police have arrested all three. It is being told that these three miscreants are accused in the murder case.

|Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 02:51 PM IST
