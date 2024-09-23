Advertisement
Encounter on between robbers and police in Ghaziabad

|Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
An encounter took place between the district-banned criminal and the police in Ghaziabad's Thana Mussoorie area. The district-banned criminal had taken the police near the Ganganahar bridge on Delhi-Meerut Expressway to recover stolen goods. He fired at the police party with a pistol already kept there. In the retaliatory action, the district-banned criminal Rashid alias Munir was shot in his leg. A dozen cases of theft and robbery are registered against Rashid. A pistol, live cartridges and coca cartridges were recovered from the criminal. The police is investigating the criminal history of the criminal.

