End of an era in Punjab politics, veterans pay tribute to Parkash Singh Badal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 01:36 AM IST

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has passed away at the age of 95. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal has passed away at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.