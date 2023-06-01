NewsVideos
Essel Group's Chairman Subhash Chandra makes big statement during special conversation with Zee News

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Subhash Chandra Exclusive Interview: Zee News has an exclusive conversation with Managing Director of Essel Group Dr Subhash Chandra. During the conversation, he commented on many important issues ranging from the debt of Essel Group. Meanwhile, he made a big statement and said, 'There was a time when people of capital market used to swear in the name of Subhash Chandra'.

