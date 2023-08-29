trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655303
Evidence of oxygen being found on the moon, ISRO made a big disclosure about Chandrayaan-3

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
According to ISRO the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument mounted on the rover has clearly confirmed the presence of Sulfur (S) in the lunar surface near the South Pole...Al, Ca, Fe, Cr, Ti, The presence of Mn, Si, and O is also detected, as expected. The search for hydrogen (H) continues
Trending Videos

