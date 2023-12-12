trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698133
Excitement Outside BJP Office as Saroj Pandey Appears Joyful

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
In a few moments, the announcement of the Chief Minister's face in Rajasthan is expected. It is being suggested that the way BJP surprised people by announcing the Chief Minister's face in Madhya Pradesh could repeat in Rajasthan. Now the question arises, what factor will determine the CM face in Rajasthan?
