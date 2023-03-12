NewsVideos
Exclusive Conversation With P. Rajagopi, Operating Officer, Premium Motorycle Business HMSIL

Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Exclusive Conversation With P. Rajagopi, Operating Officer, Premium Motorycle Business HMSIL In a conversation with Zee News English, P. Rajagopi, Operating Officer, Premium Motorcycle Business HMSIL gives insight about the division’s future plans. Also, the Japanese manufacturer is planning to exercise the availability of OEM accessories for its other products as well, which are sold via the Big Wing dealerships across the country. As of now, the two-wheeler manufacturer has launched the updated OBD2 compliant versions of the Honda CB350 H’ness and CB350RS. Furthermore, 6 new accessory packs for these motorcycles are launched, which will retail via dealerships itself.

