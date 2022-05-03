Exclusive Interview with Danish Kaneria: 'Shahid Afridi forced me to convert to Islam'

Danish Kaneria alleges that former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi mistreated him for being Hindu. Even ex-PCB chief Ijaz Butt was against the spinner and didn't stand up for him in times of distress. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was forced to back down when he tried taking a stand for Danish Kaneria. Not only this, allegedly, Shahid Afridi forced Kaneria to convert to Islam. What's more? In this exclusive interview, Kaneria talks about what Pakistan team felt about top Indian batters. If given the opportunity, the spinner has many interesting plans for his future!