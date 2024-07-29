videoDetails

Expert Insights: Dr. Manan Mehta On Melasma

Bhavya Singh | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

Renowned dermatologist Dr. Manan Mehta, trained at the prestigious Sri Ramachandra University in Chennai, recently shared his insights on melasma, a common skin condition characterized by dark, discolored patches on the skin. Dr. Mehta, highly skilled in diagnosing and treating complex autoimmune disorders, inflammatory skin diseases, and drug reactions, brings a wealth of experience to his analysis of this condition. "Melasma is a chronic skin disorder that predominantly affects women and is often triggered by hormonal changes, sun exposure, and genetic predisposition," Dr. Mehta explained. "Understanding the underlying causes is crucial for effective treatment and management." In addition to his expertise in clinical dermatology, dermatopathology, pediatric dermatology, and venereology skin diseases, Dr. Mehta is also trained in cosmetic surgeries and procedures, making him well-versed in both the medical and aesthetic aspects of dermatology. Dr. Mehta emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach to treating melasma, which includes sun protection, topical treatments, and in some cases, advanced cosmetic procedures. He has presented numerous papers at national and international dermatology conferences, contributing significantly to the field. "Early diagnosis and personalized treatment plans are key to managing melasma effectively," Dr. Mehta concluded, highlighting the importance of consulting with a qualified dermatologist for optimal results.