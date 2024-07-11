videoDetails

Explained: Who Is Puja Khedkar?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

IAS Puja Khedkar Controversy: Police has reached the house of trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar. Pooja Khedkar is accused of misuse of powers. Pooja is accused of installing red beacon on her personal car. According to the rules, no government officer can install red beacon on his personal vehicle without taking permission. To investigate this matter, a police team reached Pooja Khedkar's house in Pune, where they will examine her Audi car, which is accused of having a red beacon.