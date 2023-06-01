NewsVideos
Eye on polls, Rajasthan CM Gehlot announces free electricity for consumption of up to 100 units

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
In a major decision ahead of the next Assembly polls later this year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on May 31 announced free electricity on the consumption of up to 100 units per month. The scheme, which will cover all sections of the people, will come into effect from Thursday, the CM announced on Twitter. He announced that people won't be charged a single penny for consumption of up to 100 units of electricity per month.

