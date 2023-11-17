trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688922
Fake doctor gang caught in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
Big news is coming out from Delhi. In Delhi, police have arrested 4 fake doctors including a surgeon. Let us tell you that this case of arrest has come to light from Greater Kailash, Delhi. Actually, this case is of 2022, when the surgery of a patient admitted for the treatment of gallbladder was done by his wife and a technician instead of the surgeon doctor.
