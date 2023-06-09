NewsVideos
videoDetails

Family attempts immolation in front of UP Vidhan Sabha against murder of minor

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
UP Vidhan Sabha News: A family has attempted self-immolation outside the assembly in Uttar Pradesh. There was resentment against the murder of the minor girl in the family from Unnao, after which this step has been taken.

