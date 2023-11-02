trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683294
Fans raises Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's slogans in Sri Lanka

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
IND Vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: Today there is a big match between India and Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Fans are very curious about this match. Zee News' special offer in the cricket show, find out who will sail through today and who will lose? Let us tell you that if India wins this match then the team will reach the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the enthusiasm of the fans is at its peak. Along with this, the fans raised slogans and called Rohit Sharma the king of Mumbai.
