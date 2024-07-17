videoDetails

Farmer Banned from Entering Mall in Bengaluru

Sonam | Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 05:02 PM IST

The issue of not allowing entry to a farmer wearing dhoti in a mall in Bengaluru is gaining momentum. On Tuesday, the security guard had stopped the farmer from entering the mall in GT Mall because he was wearing dhoti. During this there was an argument and then the farmer was given entry into the mall. The issue of a farmer wearing dhoti being stopped from entry has now gained momentum. A video of the debate is becoming increasingly viral on social media.