Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher makes huge statement amid Farmers Protest

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Sarwan Singh Pandher has made huge remark over Farmers Protest. Sarwan Singh Pandher said, 'Effigies will be burnt at Shambhu and Khanauri border'. Know in detail what Sarwan Singh Pandher said in this report.

