Farmer Protest: All eyes on fourth round of talks

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Farmer agitation is going on at Shambhu border of Haryana for 150 hours. The talks between the farmers and the government so far have been inconclusive. Everyone's eyes are on the fourth round of talks. The farmers standing at the Shambhu border are also eyeing the fourth round of talks. A meeting is going on between central government ministers and farmer leaders in Chandigarh. Union Agriculture Ministers Arjun Munda, Nityanand Rai and Piyush Goyal attended this meeting. At the same time, people of Delhi are facing problems due to the farmers' movement.

