Farmers Protest: 3 big announcements by farmers

Sonam|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Farmers Protest 2024 Update: Farmers have made big announcements regarding the protest. The farmers' movement took a violent form. There was a huge uproar at the Shambhu border connecting Punjab and Haryana and tear gas shells were fired by the police. To stop the farmers, all the borders of Delhi were sealed and there was huge traffic jam in many areas. Farmers have announced Bharat Bandh.

