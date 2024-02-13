trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720905
Farmers Protest: Tractors Forcefully Remove Barricade At Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
In a determined escalation of the ongoing farmers' protest, demonstrators used tractors to forcibly remove a cement barricade at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border. This bold move signifies the steadfast resolve of the protesting farmers as they strive to advance their cause.

