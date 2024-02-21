trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723341
Farmers Protest update: 10 big updates on farmers movement before Delhi Chalo

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Farmers Protest News: Farmers will march to Delhi today demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP). In the fourth round of talks, the government had announced to guarantee MSP for 5 years, but the farmers rejected the government's offer after talks. Farmers were seen with gas masks at Shambhu Border to protect themselves from tear gas shells. It is being told that farmers have brought big hydraulic machines to break the police barricades.Due to the farmers' tractor march and farmers' march to Delhi, there is a fear of a fierce march in Delhi.

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Visits Delhi, Welcomed By PM Modi
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Visits Delhi, Welcomed By PM Modi
Farmers to carry out protest in Delhi with special machines
Farmers to carry out protest in Delhi with special machines
Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over his Nasha Remark
Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over his Nasha Remark
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day | 21st Feb 2024
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day | 21st Feb 2024
Punjab High Court expresses objection over Farmers Protest
Punjab High Court expresses objection over Farmers Protest

