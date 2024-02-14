trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721079
Farmers to carry out protest for Second Day today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
The farmers' movement will continue for the second day today. The general public had to face a lot of problems due to heavy traffic jam on the first day of the protest. Know in this report what happened on the first day and what can happen today.

