Farmers to hold Rail Roko Andolan in Punjab Today

Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Rail Roko Andolan Today: Rail Roko campaign will run for three days from today in Punjab. This has been announced by 19 farmer unions. Due to this, railway passengers may face problems.
