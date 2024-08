videoDetails

Farmers to hold Tractor Rally in Muzaffarnagar today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 09:24 AM IST

Farmers Protest 2024 Update: Bharatiya Kisan Union is preparing to roar once again. Today, farmers will take out a tractor march in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and it will have to be seen how the situation develops here today.