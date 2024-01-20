trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711620
Farooq Abdullah's big statement on Ram Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
Prana Pratishtha of Lord Ramlala is to take place on 22 January in Ayodhya. To participate in this program, invitation letters are being distributed by Ram Mandir Trust. Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah said about Lord Ram and BJP that Ram is not just RSS and BJP.

Top 100 News | Ayodhya Ram Mandir | 20-01-2024 | Ram Lala murti
Top 100 News | Ayodhya Ram Mandir | 20-01-2024 | Ram Lala murti
Today's Astrology: How will your child be saved from bad company?
Today's Astrology: How will your child be saved from bad company?
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
Know why is Lord Rama's idol distinct?
Know why is Lord Rama's idol distinct?

