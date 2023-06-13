NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fierce fire broke out in Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan, know the current situation

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:39 AM IST
Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Fire: A case of massive fire has come to light in Satpura Bhawan of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Twelve hours have passed since the fire started but the flames are still not under control. Know in this report what is the current situation and how much damage has been done.

All Videos

BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
6:29
BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
1:11
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
13:48
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
1:6
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai
0:54
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai

Trending Videos

6:29
BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
1:11
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
13:48
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
1:6
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
0:54
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai
bhopal satpura bhawan fire,bhopal satpura bhawan news,bhopal satpura bhawan,Satpura,satpura fire,satpura bhawan fire accident,satpura bhawan me aag,satpura bhawan bhopal live,satpura bhawan bhopal news,Bhopal,bhopal news live,Bhopal News,Madhya Pradesh,madhya pradesh bhopal,madhya pradesh bhopal news,madhya pradesh bhopal fire,madhya pradesh satpura,madhya pradesh satpura bhawan,Fire,fire in satpura bhawan bhopal,fire in satpura bhawan,fire in satpura bhopal,