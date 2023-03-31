NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fierce fire in Kanpur's Lakshmi Oil Mill

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
A massive fire broke out at the Lakshmi Oil Mill in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The flames are touching the sky. Several fire tenders have reached the spot.

All Videos

Fugitive Amritpal Singh may be hiding in Hoshiarpur
4:13
Fugitive Amritpal Singh may be hiding in Hoshiarpur
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted with daughter Malti Marie in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted with daughter Malti Marie in Mumbai
IPL 2023: RCB handed huge blow as Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the first half of IPL
IPL 2023: RCB handed huge blow as Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the first half of IPL
Sunfeast Mom's Magic #HugHerMore
Sunfeast Mom's Magic #HugHerMore
Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR
4:19
Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR

Trending Videos

4:13
Fugitive Amritpal Singh may be hiding in Hoshiarpur
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted with daughter Malti Marie in Mumbai
IPL 2023: RCB handed huge blow as Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the first half of IPL
Sunfeast Mom's Magic #HugHerMore
4:19
Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR
Breaking News,mini oil mill plant,mini oil mill,oil mill,oil mill plant cost,sarso oil mill plant,mini mustard oil mill plant,mustard oil mill plant,mini oil mill business,sarso ke tel ka plant oil mill,Kanpur,mustard oil mill plant cost,oil mill plant cost in india,mini mustard oil mill,oil mill machine,mustard oil mill,oil mill business,domestic flour mill,oil mill machinery,oil mill success story,sarso oil mill machine,mustard oil mill price,