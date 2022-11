FIFA World Cup 2022: What makes a Golden Boot winner? | Zee News English

| Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is scheduled to start on 20 November in Qatar. While the buzz will be around who will clinch the winner's title. The World Cup Golden Boot is the individual prize that goalscorers seek above all others. It is a coveted award that is awarded at each edition of the FIFA World Cup.