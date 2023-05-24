NewsVideos
Filmmaker Hussain Khan Exclusive conversation with Zee News

May 24, 2023
G20 Kashmir Meeting: Filmmaker Hussain Khan spoke exclusively to Zee News about the G-20 Tourism Group meeting being held in Jammu and Kashmir. During this, he praised this step and said, 'This is a very good step and in future Kashmir will also have a name in the film world'.

