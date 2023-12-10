trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697312
Final decision on CM of 3 states today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
BJP has finalized the chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. It is believed that the name of the Chief Minister may come up in the states today. Today, legislative party meetings will be held in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
