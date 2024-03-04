trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727245
FIR filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
A police complaint has been lodged against Lalu after his controversial speech on PM Modi amid Patna rally. BJP has filed a complaint against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. This complaint has been lodged in Patna.

