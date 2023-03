videoDetails

FIR lodged against 400 people over Sambhaji Nagar Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Violence was witnessed in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar on the occasion of Ram Navami. In this case, taking a big action, the police arrested 400 people. Apart from this, police alert is on in sensitive areas of Sambhajinagar on the occasion of Friday prayers.