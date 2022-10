Fire breaks out at a firecracker stall in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

A massive fire broke out at a firecracker stall in Gymkhana ground, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Oct 23. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. However, no causalities have been reported. More details are awaited.