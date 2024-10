videoDetails

Statue of Rani Laxmibai installed in Delhi Shahi Idgah

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

The statue of Rani Lakshmibai has been installed in the park near Shahi Idgah in Delhi. There was a controversy going on for the last several days regarding the installation of the statue of Rani Lakshmibai in Shahi Idgah Park. The matter went to the High Court but now the statue has been installed. Yesterday morning, the statue of Rani Lakshmibai was brought to the spot through a crane. It was installed late at night.