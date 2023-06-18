NewsVideos
Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Trident Hotel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
A fire broke out in Mumbai's 5 star Hotel Trident at around 7 am today. The fire has been controlled by the internal safety system. Smoke could be seen rising on the top floor. There is no news of any casualty.

