Fire Breaks Out In Baby Care Center Of Vivek Vihar in Delhi

| Updated: May 26, 2024, 07:16 AM IST

Fire broke out late night on May 26 in the baby care center located in B Block in Vivek Vihar area of Delhi. Six children died due to the fire. This created chaos in the hospital. There were 11 newborns present in the center at the time of the incident. Who were rescued. He has been admitted to another hospital.