Fire breaks out in commercial complex in Badshahnagar area of ​​Lucknow, many people trapped inside

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
LUCKNOW BREAKING: A major fire broke out at a commercial complex in Badshahnagar area of ​​Lucknow, while many people are trapped inside as there is no emergency exit. At the same time, the team of fire brigade is trying to control the fire.

