Fire broke out in wooden warehouse in Kanpur

Sonam|Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
A sudden fire broke out in a wood warehouse in Kanpur Coal Nagar, UP on Friday night. The fire engulfed the entire warehouse. Besides, a tent house and the godown of a puja pandal decorator also got caught in the fire. On information, 5 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot.

