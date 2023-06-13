NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fire in Satpura Bhavan brought under control, CM Shivraj spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Bhopal Fire: The fire in Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan has been brought under control, CM Shivraj Singh spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh regarding this. Officials said that fire brigade personnel have not yet been sent inside the building. The fire brigade team will be sent inside the building after investigation.

All Videos

BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
6:29
BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
1:11
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
13:48
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
1:6
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai
0:54
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai

Trending Videos

6:29
BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya counterattacks Congress's allegations over Satpura Fire Incident
1:11
Cyclone Biporjoy moving fast towards Mumbai and Gujarat, know the current situation
13:48
Satpura Bhawan Fire under control after 14 hours, investigation into reasons begins
1:6
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy In Classic Black Hoodie
0:54
Nora Fatehi Raises Glam Quotient In Her Jaw Dropping Black Dress In Mumbai
satpura bhawan fire,Bhopal fire,Shivraj Singh Chouhan,Amit Shah,Rajnath Singh,Madya pradesh news,भोपाल के सतपुड़ा भवन में लगी आग पर पाया गया काबू,जांच के लिए टीम गठित,Bhopal,satpura bhawan bhopal,satpura bhawan bhopal news,satpura bhawan fire bhopal,bhopal madhya pradesh,MP News,bhopal News in Hindi,Latest Bhopal News in Hindi,Bhopal Hindi Samachar,सतपुड़ा भवन में लगी आग का जिम्मेदार कौन ?,