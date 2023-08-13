trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648548
Firing in Karni Sena meeting in Rajasthan, one person got shot

Aug 13, 2023
Firing has taken place in the Karni Sena meeting in Udaipur, Rajasthan. A person named Bhanwar Singh has been shot in this. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

