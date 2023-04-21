NewsVideos
Firing Incident in Delhi's Saket Court

|Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Firing has been seen in Delhi's Saket Court. Accused has escaped from the spot after shooting. Know in detail in this report what is the whole incident.

Viral Jammu & Kashmir Girl's School in Kathua Gets Renovation Orders After Her Appeal to PM Modi
Viral Jammu & Kashmir Girl's School in Kathua Gets Renovation Orders After Her Appeal to PM Modi

