हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Firing Incident in Delhi's Saket Court
|
Updated:
Apr 21, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Firing has been seen in Delhi's Saket Court. Accused has escaped from the spot after shooting. Know in detail in this report what is the whole incident.
×
All Videos
1:50
Firing in Delhi's Saket court complex, attacker came in lawyer's dress
2:17
There was a plan to kill Atiq-Ashraf 2 days ago, shocking revelation of the accused
6:39
Police shocked, 3000 numbers taken on surveillance suddenly after Atiq-Ashraf's murder
14:27
Know answers to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 21st April 2023
Viral Jammu & Kashmir Girl's School in Kathua Gets Renovation Orders After Her Appeal to PM Modi
Trending Videos
1:50
Firing in Delhi's Saket court complex, attacker came in lawyer's dress
2:17
There was a plan to kill Atiq-Ashraf 2 days ago, shocking revelation of the accused
6:39
Police shocked, 3000 numbers taken on surveillance suddenly after Atiq-Ashraf's murder
14:27
Know answers to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 21st April 2023
Viral Jammu & Kashmir Girl's School in Kathua Gets Renovation Orders After Her Appeal to PM Modi
saket court firing,delhi saket court firing latest news,firing at saket court,Delhi Saket Court,Saket Court,saket court firing news,delhi court firing,firing near saket court,delhi saket court news,delhi saket court firing,saket court firing live,firing in saket court,saket court premises firing,delhi ka saket court,firing in delhi rohini court,delhi rohini court firing latest news updates,delhi rohini court firing,Delhi Court,saket court news,Zee News,